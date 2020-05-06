Southbound Coffee brewing again after temporary closure

SAN ANTONIO – Many local hot spots have been affected by the Covid-19 restrictions but many businesses this week are reopening.

South side fan favorite, Southbound Coffee, a java truck specializing in espresso drinks, is one of those businesses and brewing once again following a temporary shutdown.

Known for their signature menu items and homemade syrups, this quaint pink trailer is making a jolt in the local coffee scene.

Among the customer favorites is the Mexican Mocha, an ode to Abuelitas hot chocolate. You can get this delectable drink hot or ice and includes two shots of espresso.

Owner and barista, Adriana Ruiz, is the creator behind the homemade syrups and has a love for sewing. She gives away free masks to anyone who needs one. If you’d like to donate fabric, follow and send a message to Southbound Coffee’s colorful Instagram page here.

You can follow them on Facebook too.

Southbound Coffee is located at 9155 Zarzamora St.