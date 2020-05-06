You can buy protective face gear from this fast-food chain, and proceeds are going to a good cause

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Throughout COVID-19, our nurses and health care workers are working around the clock to keep us safe.

As National Nurses Day is celebrated on May 6, a fast-food chain is not only raising awareness for our nurses to bring attention to the important role they play in our society, but they’re giving everyone else a chance to do the same.

This week, all Raising Caine’s locations in San Antonio are selling neck gaiters, a closed tube of fabric that slips over the head and covers the nose and mouth. And 100% of the net proceeds will go to the University Health System Foundation.

The neck gaiters, which can be effective at blocking the unintentional spread of germs when you’re out in public, can be purchased for $6.99 plus tax at Raising Cane’s.

To help local nonprofits and schools during this time, Raising Canes is lending a hand with its drive-thru fundraisers.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and work with numerous local nonprofits and schools," Cooper said. “We are currently offering fundraisers in our drive-thrus, in which the beneficiary receives 15% of net sales for all transactions in which the fundraiser is mentioned.”

Click here to request a fundraiser.

During COVID-19, the company has been hosting virtual entertainment through Facebook Live and raising funds for hospitals and their workers. At this time, if you’re craving chicken fingers, the fast-food restaurant chain is limiting service to the drive-thru for the safety of its crew and customers.

For more information, visit raisingcanes.com or call 210-832-8931.