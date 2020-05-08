5 gifts your mom will love on Mother’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We love our moms! As the Mother’s Day holiday approaches this Sunday, we want to make sure we tell all the moms in our lives how much they are appreciated and valued.

While we continue practicing social distancing, you can still give mom something special for her day.

To help find mom the perfect gift, here are five items she might just fall in love with.

1. Lunch or dinner date.

While restaurants are gradually opening back up, you can treat mom for a delicious meal at her favorite restaurant, or you can make a raincheck for a lunch date with a gift card.

2. Personalized jewelry.

Tell mom you love her by making customized jewelry with her kids’ names on it, then she can proudly show it off to her friends and coworkers.

3. Essential oil diffuser.

Help mom relax during this uncertain time by finding the perfect scents that will go along with an essential oil diffuser. Whether she loves lavender, vanilla or mint, she will feel calm with her favorite essential oils.

4. Charcuterie board set.

We are eating at home for almost every meal, and one of the new trends is to make charcuterie boards with your favorite cheeses and meats. The next time mom is watching The Batchelor or The Bachelorette on KSAT12, this item will be a great addition.

5. Rapid reduction skincare serum.

Help mom feel years younger without the painful experience of undergoing a procedure.

The Plexaderm rapid reduction serum helps to reduce under-eye bags, dark circles, smile lines and wrinkles in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores. To celebrate Mother’s Day coming up, the serum is half off and includes free shipping.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 800-706-3765.