Coronavirus pandemic continues, but LASIK is safe, vision center says

Published: May 11, 2020, 4:01 pm Updated: May 11, 2020, 4:18 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Are you tired of having to constantly clean your glasses or contacts?

LASIK might be an option worth considering.

Businesses are starting to reopen in San Antonio, so if you’ve been considering improving your eyesight, now could be a good time.

If you’re thinking about LASIK specifically, here are some benefits associated with the procedure, according to Manrique Custom Vision Center:

You can have clear, natural vision.

Blade-free LASIK eye surgery is a quick and painless procedure.

You won’t have to deal with the hassle of glasses or contacts.

Little downtime; you can get back to your regular activities the next day, in some cases.

Need to get LASIK scheduled before summer gets here? Manrique Custom Vision Center is open and is doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

Manrique Custom Vision Center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures:

The staff is wearing masks and gloves.

Patients are screened with a temperature check once at their appointment.

Social distancing is practiced, with people staying 6 feet apart.

Everything that is touched is sterilized.

Dr. Carlos Manrique is a board-certified ophthalmologist and has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.