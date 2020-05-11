Easy steps to boost your immune system

SAN ANTONIO – We show you easy ways to stay healthy by boosting your immune system.

Beauty and makeup expert Michelle Phillips shares three simple tips you can do to improve your immune system and look good at the same time.

The first step you can take to a healthy you is by drinking a lot of water. Water is useful because it flushes your body of toxins and it can improve your mood and brain function. Michelle gives advice on how to make water more fun to drink for the family in the video above.

Second step, eat your fruits and vegetables. By eating your daily dose of greens your body will be getting the nutrients it needs.

Last tip, what you eat affects your skin, so eat right, but if you want to boost the outside of your body you can make DIY face masks to clean up your skin.