Painting with your partner

SAN ANTONIO – Have you run out of date ideas to try at home? Try this painting kit from painting with a twist! Mike and Bonny get to try one kit for their date night.

Watch the video above to see how it goes for them.

Painting with a Twist has a ton of different kits that you can try out, including kid and adult options. This can turn into a whole family bonding experience. If you want to know more, check out their website.