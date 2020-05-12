86ºF

SA Live

Painting with your partner

Date night from home

Nicole Mattox

Tags: San Antonio, SA Live, paint, date night, painting with a twist

SAN ANTONIO – Have you run out of date ideas to try at home? Try this painting kit from painting with a twist! Mike and Bonny get to try one kit for their date night.

Watch the video above to see how it goes for them.

Painting with a Twist has a ton of different kits that you can try out, including kid and adult options. This can turn into a whole family bonding experience. If you want to know more, check out their website.

