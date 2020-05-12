Try a trend
Bleaching sweatshirts
SAN ANTONIO – Have you kept up with some of the social media trends? Bleaching your sweats have become a trend on “Tik Tok” and our producer, Nicole Mattox, gave it a try. Watch the video above to learn how to try it for yourself.
Instructions:
- Step 1: Choose your sweats!
- Choose a size and color, darker colors work best.
- Step 2: Scrunch or swirl your sweats, this decides the pattern later on. Use rubber bands to hold it together.
- You can swirl the shirt to give a tie dye look.
- Step 3: Use a mister or a spray bottle to add the bleach to your sweats.
- Put your shirt or pants on a surface you don’t mind getting bleach on, like a bathtub.
- Step 4: Rinse off the shirt with cool water.
- Step 5: Throw it in the dryer.
- Step 6: Enjoy your new look!
