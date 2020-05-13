4 go-to spa day essentials for when you’re at home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – As businesses are gradually opening back up, you now have the option to get back to your normal beauty routine.

But if you’d rather play it extra safe, you can also give yourself a luxurious spa day at home.

Here are four items you should consider using to help make your spa day that much sweeter.

1. Bath bombs.

Start your relaxing escape at home sitting in a hot bath with organic bath bombs, bath salts, shower gel and your favorite scented soap. You can easily find these products in a bundle at your local beauty store or online.

2. Essential oil diffuser.

Your spa day will need your favorite aromas. While you’re soaking in a hot bath, feel at peace taking in the aroma of lavender from an oil diffuser.

3. Body butter.

After you’ve had a relaxing bath, apply your favorite body lotion, hand lotion and body butter to feel like you’ve had the ultimate spa experience.

4. Skincare serum.

Do you have annoying under-eye bags, dark circles, smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide?

You might want to consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum.

The company says it can help to reduce your insecurities in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores, according to the company. To celebrate Memorial Day coming up, the serum is half off -- and includes free shipping.

