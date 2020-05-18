As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 18, 2020

San Antonio – Today on SA Live, It’s a motivational Monday and it’s time to get inspired with Dr. Stephen David Leonard who started a “30 Day Living Inspired Journal" and Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique helps you dress for success and give your psyche a big boost. Get motivated in the kitchen! Shalene McNeil from Beef Loving Texans has an easy way to turn one inexpensive cut of beef into four tasty meals. With gyms reopening across Texas today, we’ll show you how they are working to keep you healthy and safe. Plus, the folks from “Region 3 Fitness” inspire you with their story about opening a business during this time. It’s also a Mad Science Monday! The kids will forget they are learning with these fun and easy experiments from Mad Science Of Austin and San Antonio and watch our hosts try to make an exploding sandwich bag!

That’s all today at 1 p.m. on SA Live. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick or your smart TV.