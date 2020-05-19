Benefits of journaling

SAN ANTONIO – At a time when we are all questioning what was once normal, Dr. Stephen David Leonard, urges us all to try journaling for a few minutes a day.

He spent 11 days in the pediatric ICU with his son and realized that he can inspire others to journal.

“This is a time when people are at home, more time on their hands, so I thought this is something I can provide to help people to reframe their experience,” Leonard said.

On his website, you’ll find journal prompts and motivating blogs.

“There’s a lot of benefit to journaling and bringing forward positive thinking,” Leonard said. “Thinking about what you’re grateful for, not only what you’re going through now, but what’s next.”

