New local gym ready for fitness push
Region 3 Fitness is a new business, already making changes
SAN ANTONIO – Edward Miller, co-owner, Region 3 Fitness, is opening his gym, for the first time, ever.
“We’re very passionate about fitness,” Miller says.
The gym, located at 19178 Blanco Rd., is a new business venture, at a time when many are struggling.
“We just want to help San Antonio,” Miller said.
Like other gyms, they have to limit their capacity to 25% and they are offering sanitizing spray bottles and towels for each member and class, each day.
The gym is a combination of strength training, HIIT training, yoga, mobility and cardio.
