New local gym ready for fitness push

Published: May 19, 2020, 8:09 am

SAN ANTONIO – Edward Miller, co-owner, Region 3 Fitness, is opening his gym, for the first time, ever.

“We’re very passionate about fitness,” Miller says.

The gym, located at 19178 Blanco Rd., is a new business venture, at a time when many are struggling.

“We just want to help San Antonio,” Miller said.

Like other gyms, they have to limit their capacity to 25% and they are offering sanitizing spray bottles and towels for each member and class, each day.

The gym is a combination of strength training, HIIT training, yoga, mobility and cardio.

