This Texas Hill Country day trip will allow you to see nearly 60 homes from dozens of builders

Published: May 19, 2020, 9:09 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 9:27 am

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you are in the market to find your dream home or you want a change of scenery, you can now take a tour of beautiful scenic homes in the Texas Hill Country during the Spring Tour of Homes.

If you have Memorial Day off and need an adventure, the Spring Tour of Homes will be participating in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels through May 31.

The tour features 11 key communities and more than 55 new homes from dozens of builders.

“We have some beautiful homes," said Frank Sitterly, president of Sitterle Homes. Our square footage ranges from 1,800 to 3,500 for most single-family and garden homes, with incredible views in just a gorgeous community.”

According to Miralomas, the vision was to create an iconic community intended to preserve the essence of the Texas Hill Country, foster wildlife habitation, and engage residents through meaningful community connections. Great care was taken in the development of Miralomas to maximize its environmental sustainability, and existing heritage trees, soil and rock formations were preserved during the development phase.

Miralomas invested nearly $10 million to ensure its residents’ dedicated and uninterrupted access to high quality and abundant water.

Open houses are available Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Call 210-696-3800 to schedule an appointment.

Want a chance to win a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools? Visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes to enter.

For more information, visit sabuilders.com.