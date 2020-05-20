Join the Doggy Dash race for rescue dogs

SAN ANTONIO – The adoption numbers are the best that workers at the Animal Defense League of Texas have ever seen. The quarantine proves people need their companions.

While things are good, there is still so much work to be done and animal lives to save. ADL had gotten creative due to social distancing and come up with a virtual marathon fundraiser. You can choose to run a 5k, 10k, or marathon. You can run at your own pace, your own time and your own location. Document your progress through of the many fitness tracker apps and then send in your results. The race is happening now and ends May 31st. Proceeds go to the Animal Defense League of Texas.

For all the details just head over to the ADL website.

