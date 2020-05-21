Hill Country tavern the second oldest bar in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s a sneak peek of the bar menu at Richter Tavern in Boerne.

This is the last addition to the shops at 153 Main St.

The Richter building is rich in history.

“Our Max’s Mule is named after the bartender Max Bessler,” Mike Rogers, beverage director, Richter Tavern.

For the first 70 years, he was the bartender.

The bar was built in 1869 and remains in the same building in the Texas Hill Country.

While you can’t sit at the bar (with current restrictions in place), you can order drinks and dine in the strategically laid out dining area.

“We have the most fabulous bar in the Hill Country and you can’t really hang out by it--you can look at it all you want,” Guy Sanders, co-owner, Richer Tavern.

Richter Tavern has a full curbside menu available online and they also have select cocktails available to-go.

Click here for more information.