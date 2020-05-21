Snoring at night? 3 sleep apnea facts, myths you should know about

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most important keys in life to staying healthy and energized is to have a good night’s rest.

It’s just as important as regular exercise and a healthy diet.

If you find yourself struggling to stay awake during the day, or snore loudly at night, you may be experiencing sleep apnea symptoms.

To help determine if you might have sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring has provided common facts and myths related to the disorder.

Myths about sleep apnea:

Myth No 1: Children are too young to have sleep apnea.

In fact, children can suffer from sleep apnea, and it’s important to watch the signs associated with sleep apnea, including snoring, restless sleep or sleepiness after lack of energy during the day.

Myth No. 2: I’m not overweight. I couldn’t possibly have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

In fact, anyone, no matter their body composition, could have OSA.

Myth No. 3: If I don’t snore, then it’s obvious I don’t have sleep apnea.

In fact, a large percentage of sleep apnea patients do not snore.

Facts about sleep apnea:

Does insurance cover oral appliance surgery?

Fact No. 1: Many insurances, including Medicare and PPOs, do cover oral appliance therapy.

Children cannot be treated with Oral Appliance Therapy, correct?

Fact No. 2: Oral Appliance Therapy will alter a child’s growth, so it is not recommended.

Drugs and alcohol can worsen sleep apnea problems, right?

Fact No. 3: Caffeine and alcohol consumption should be avoided a few hours before going to sleep.

Whether you’re suffering from a lack of a good night’s rest, or you struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

Patients at the center who suffer from sleep apnea are treated with an oral appliance, which frees their lungs and allows proper airflow so that they may stop snoring during the night.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleep assessment here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.