Take in the breathtaking views from The Canyons at Scenic Loop during Spring Tour of Homes this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need some plans for Memorial Day weekend?

The Spring Tour of Homes is open to the public through May 31, featuring 11 key communities with 60 new homes from dozens of builders in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

Enjoy scenic, long-range Hill Country views and peaceful surroundings.

Featured in the tour is The Canyons at Scenic Loop in North San Antonio.

The Canyons at Scenic Loop include private gated entrance to the luxurious community, spectacular city skyline views and Hill Country vistas conveniently located in North San Antonio near IH-10, La Cantera, The Rim, UTSA, the Medical Center and inside the highly desirable Northside ISD.

Open houses are available Saturdays, Sunday and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Robare Custom Homes to schedule an appointment.

Want a chance to win a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools? Visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes to enter.

For more information, visit sabuilders.com or call 210-696-3800.