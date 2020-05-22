One-on-one with actor Gary Sinise
National Memorial Day Concert will “virtually” go on
SAN ANTONIO – This year marks the 31st Annual National Memorial Day concert.
Hosted by actors Gary Sinise and Tony Mantegna, this year will be a compilation of performances from last year with new video messages to include heroes on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What many may not know is that the Gary Sinise Foundation is helping feed law enforcement and now, first responders and essential workers.
