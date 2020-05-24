Fast-fast chain extends fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses and health care workers are working around the clock to keep us safe.

Raising Cane’s, a fast-food icon known for its fresh chicken fingers, is going above and beyond to give back locally.

San Antonio Raising Cane’s locations are extending the selling of neck gaiters, a closed tube of fabric that slips over the head and covers the nose and mouth. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go to the University Health System Foundation.

"We’ve extended the fundraiser to ensure we can get as much money to this foundation as possible. If you’re looking for a Cane’s branded neck gaiter, I suggest you reach out to your local or favorite Raising Cane’s restaurant and see if they have any in stock.

The neck gaiters, which can be effective at blocking the unintentional spread of germs when you’re out in public, can be purchased for $6.99 plus tax at Raising Cane’s.

To help local nonprofits and schools during this time, Raising Cane’s is also lending a hand with its drive-thru fundraisers.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and work with numerous local nonprofits and schools," said a Raising Cane’s representative. “We are currently offering fundraisers in our drive-thrus, in which the beneficiary receives 15% of net sales for all transactions in which the fundraiser is mentioned.”

Any community request or fundraiser can be submitted here.

The fast-food company will be selling its 2020 Fiesta medals soon with 100% of the proceeds going toward the San Antonio Zoo to support its education and conservation efforts.

“This year’s medal is a Loteria-inspired piece, which features our signature Cane’s Sauce,” said a Raising Cane’s representative.

Drive-thru windows are open at all locations throughout greater San Antonio, and curbside is available at the Medical Center location.

For more information, visit raisingcanes.com or call 210-832-8931.