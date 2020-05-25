Good deeds for veterans in need

SAN ANTONIO – On a normal basis, Wish for our Heroes, is granting wishes for military families--from grocery bills, to rent payments and so much more. Amid a global pandemic, they’re shifting gears to protect those who have sacrificed for us all.

The non-profit, whose main mission is to assist United States active-duty military men and women, is teaming up with Alamo Honor Flight and The Grill at Leon Springs, to deliver warm meals to veterans twice a week.

“This is our way of just trying to take care of them and give something back...try to protect them as they’ve protected us,” said Jeff Wells, Wish for our Heroes’ President and Founder.

Giving back has been a challenge amid the Covid-19 crisis though due to lack of fundraising.

“We’ve had to be creative about how we’re going to raise funds and how we are going to continue to support these veterans,” said Wells.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to help fund Wish for our Heroes, visit their website www.WishForOurHeroes.org or you can donate through Venmo: @WishForOurHeroes.

Wells says $20 helps feed a veteran for a week.