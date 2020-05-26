5 essential beauty hacks to keep in mind for summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – You should be wearing sunscreen daily, and it’s important to reapply sunblock every two hours.

2. Avoid getting your hair wet in chlorinated pools.

When you decide to cool off in a chlorinated pool, put your hair up. Chlorinated pools can leave your hair dry, stripped and lifeless.

3. Drink plenty of water.

Pack water bottles on all your outings this summer. The key to maintaining healthy skin is to hydrate your body with water. Try to avoid drinking large numbers of alcoholic beverages in the sun. If you do drink alcoholic beverages, keep a water bottle handy.

4. Protect your beautiful face with a hat.

While getting a suntan can be nice in these warm summer months, be sure to wear a hat and sunglasses to help yourself avoid sun damage and potential wrinkles later in life.

5. Take years off the clock with rapid reduction serum.

Do you want to look younger without dealing with painful procedures this summer?

You might want to consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum. The company says it can help to reduce your insecurities such as under-eye bags, dark circles, wrinkles or smile lines in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores, according to the company.