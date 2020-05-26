Stay active at home

SAN ANTONIO – We are in a time where working from home has become a new normal, so how are you maintaining you physical activity while staying home? There are simple switches, such as the way you stand up, that can improve how you feel throughout the day. Make sure to take time to get up and get moving! Nerissa Figueroa, trainer with Region 3 Fitness shares tips on how to do just that. She goes over simple exercises to try that you can even do at your home workspace.

If you want more information on Region 3 Fitness, or more fitness tips and fun, head to their website.