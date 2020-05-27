5 organizational must-haves to complete a dream closet space

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you finding yourself feeling the need to organize frequently while social distancing is still in effect?

As we are spending more time at home during the pandemic, that means we are paying attention to how we are using the space we live in.

To help you create the most efficient of spaces in your closet, California Closets of the Texas Hill Country has listed five key storage supplies you should consider adding.

1. Shoe storage

There’s no shame in having a shoe addiction. If you do, why not show off your favorites with an incredible shoe display for your treasured collection?

2. Drawer and shelf dividers

Keep all your delicates in cleverly designed drawers and shelves to keep items separated and organized with easy access.

3. Jewelry drawer dividers

Properly store your jewelry and most cherished accessories with drawer dividers -- you’ll feel like you have a boutique right in the closet.

4. Hampers and baskets

Your dirty clothes also need their own space -- throw them in hampers or baskets to make life easier.

5. Pull out racks and accessories

Add in specialty racks designed for ties, scarves, belts, skirts and pants.

Need assistance in finding beautiful and modern organizational supplies? California Closets of the Texas Hill Country can help by creating custom organizational solutions that can improve how you live and feel at home. Virtual design consultations are now offered.

“When we design it’s all very custom, it will completely fit your needs,” said Misty Rodriguez, lead designer for California Closets.