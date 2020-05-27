Family business shares "comfort” of cheesecakes and prayers

COMFORT – While many small businesses in Texas are struggling amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Lani’s Cheesecakes & Coffee House in Comfort, is booming with orders.

“It truly is a blessing,” Diana Morales, Co-Owner, Lani’s Cheesecakes & Coffee House, said. “We came together as a family to see how we could help the community during this time because people got to eat.”

The walls of the quaint shop are covered in quirky items that are either “gifted or thrifted."

“We’ve been coined the happy place,” Diana said.

The idea came about 31 years ago when Diana gave her husband a cheesecake recipe book.

“He always wanted to learn to make cheesecakes,” she said. “After a while we started getting orders form friends and it took off from there."

Lani is her daughter, now 25 years old, she started baking in her teens after struggling with speech developments.

“She had some complications after she was born and we were told she wouldn’t be able to do anything with her life, but we left it in God’s hands," Diana said.

Lani has taken to baking cheesecakes like a pro.

“I come up with all kinds of recipes and I pray over each cheesecake because I think it really does taste better,” Lani Morales said.

The entire Morales family works together in this cheesecake and coffee house.

“My husband is back there helping her and she comes up with amazing recipes,” Diana said.

Other items on the menu include a brisket grilled cheese, Longhorn sandwich that includes five different kinds of meats and a quiche and chicken salad among other brunch items.

The cheesecakes can be ordered by the slice or whole and they are ready to take on the challenge of any requests.

“Our craziest request was a maple bacon cheesecake and that was a hit,” Diana said.

Because of the latest restrictions in place, they are continuing deliveries to surrounding areas. Click here for the menu.

You can find them about 30 minutes north of San Antonio 510 Highway 27 in Comfort.