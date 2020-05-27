On the hunt for a new home? This tour features luxurious houses in San Antonio area

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need a break from staying indoors?

Take a sneak peek at nearly 60 new homes in San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country at the Spring Tour of Homes this weekend.

The biggest open house in Central Texas, the Spring Tour of Homes, is going on right now through May 31 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

Open houses are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Featured in the tour is Homestead Community in Schertz, just outside of San Antonio.

“Our community has been growing so much over the last couple of years,” said Andrea Salafia, marketing manager for Homestead Community. “We are perfectly located in a small town that’s close to urban conveniences. It’s the best of both worlds for people that want that small-town feel but also want to be in a bigger environment.”

Builders in Homestead Community include CastleRock Communities, Perry Homes, Scott Felder Homes and Pulte Homes.

For families with school-aged children, Homestead Community residents benefit from Schertz-Cibolo University City Independent School District.

Keeping your essentials in mind, the neighborhood has a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, a splash pad, open-air pavilion and an event lawn for families to enjoy.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Homestead Community to schedule an appointment.

For anyone who might be interested in winning a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools, you can visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes and you’ll be entered.