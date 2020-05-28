What’s poppin’: Holey Moley II: The Sequel

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a new competition show to start watching, this might be the one for you. This show “Holey Moley” is hosted by Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle, and is a hilarious mesh of minigolf and physical challenges. It airs every Thursday night at 8 PM right here on KSAT 12. If you want more information on the series, head to this link.

For those trying to work on your own golfing skills, The First Tee is here to help. They are offering free online classes to help you improve your skills. They are also offering camps for kids aged 7-18, you can choose to participate in a week long camp or a half day camp. Head to their website for more information on any of these camps.

If you want to see Mike and Fiona try their hand at golf trivia, and attempt to score while using a childs’ size minigolf set, watch the video below.