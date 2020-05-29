3 tips to keep your skin youthful, healthy in a hot climate

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas summer heat is here whether or not you’re a fan.

One of the frustrations the summer heat brings our way is that it’s easy to develop dry, flaky skin.

To help improve your skincare routine and complexion, here are three tips to consider.

1. Drinking water is your new friend.

It’s suggested to drink two to three liters of water per day.

Drinking a large amount of water helps hydrate your body and moisturize your skin from the inside out.

2. Protect your beautiful skin with sunscreen on a daily basis.

Get in the habit of lathering on an SPF sunscreen moisturizer as soon as you start your makeup routine. Ask your dermatologist to see which level of SPF is best suited for your skin.

Going to the lake or beach? After every two hours, you should reapply sunscreen, especially if you’re swimming. Even if there is cloud coverage, having sunscreen on every day is essential.

3. Try unique climate-based skincare made specifically for San Antonio’s weather.

If you have dark aging spots and dry skin, you can get beautiful and smooth skin without a painful procedure.

Pour Moi is the first and only patented climate-smart skincare in the world, according to the company.

Developed in France, the products are intended to help your skin adjust to different climates so it can radically rejuvenate and repair itself.

According to Pour Moi Skincare, more than 80% of aging signs is from the climate you live in. Each product in the skincare line is tailored to your exact temperature, humidity, altitude and pollution.

Products are 100% vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.