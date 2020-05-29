This tour features homes available for immediate move-in

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you are in the market for your first home or if you enjoy looking at new homes in the area, a tour happening right now has something for everyone.

Spring Tour of Homes, the biggest open house in Central Texas, features approximately 60 homes, 26 builders and 11 beautiful communities in the Texas Hill Country, and it is running through Sunday in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

Open houses on the tour are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Featured in the tour are five homes from Century Communities located throughout the San Antonio area.

“Century Communities have a really important niche in our market -- they cater to first-time buyers and families," said Kristi Sutterfield, executive vice president for Greater San Antonio Builders Association. "They have homes available under $200,000 and have an incredible number of floor plans. There are options for you to personalize the home.”

Century Communities is one of the top 10 builders in the country, according to Sutterfield.

For those who are looking for a home ready for immediate move-in, the builder has classic, stylish and dependable homes ready to accommodate you.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Century Communities to schedule an appointment.

For anyone who might be interested in winning a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools valued at $50,000, if you visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes you’ll be entered.