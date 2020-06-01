Take your picnic to the next level

SAN ANTONIO – These picnic pinwheels look as great as they taste! Jan Tilley shares this idea to make your picnic look adorable. This recipe is the perfect thing to put any lunch over the top. Summer is well underway, so why not take a day for a family picnic? It’s a great excuse to get some fresh air and spend quality time together. You can even spend some extra time with your family making these pinwheels. They are very easy to make!

INGREDIENTS:

Cream cheese

Boursin cheese

Green onions

Jalapeños

Lettuce

Deli meats of your choice

Tortilla

For more from Jan Tilley, head to her website.