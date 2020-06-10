4 ways hard water is affecting your plumbing appliances

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Now that we are home a lot more, that leaky faucet is probably getting on your nerves more than ever. Did you know that a leaky faucet can be caused by hard water damage?

“Hard water here in San Antonio is the leading cause of faucet malfunction," said Jon Rodriguez, store manager at Faucet Parts. "Whenever you have hard water, that ends up damaging the faucet’s key components which are the stems or cartridges. Ultimately, that’s what causes your faucet to be damaged.”

San Antonio has some of the hardest water in the country, according to Rodriguez.

Hard water results from high levels of calcium and magnesium in water.

Four of the most common hard water problems include:

Spots on dishes, glassware and utensils

Mineral build-up on faucets, and in sinks and tubs

Excessive cleaning products and time needed for cleaning, due to mineral build-up

Shortened life spans for water-using appliances due to mineral build-up on internal mechanisms.

