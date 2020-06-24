Walk a mile in these shoes

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to show your Pride. Here are some fun and fashionable items that help you support the LGBT community.

Ruthie Davis is donating 20% of sales from the Pride Pump ($400) and Rainbow Jogger ($550) to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center of New York City. Styles are offered in extended sizing up to 43.

Haverhill Collection is donating 10% of proceeds to The Trevor Project through the month of June.

Pharaoun will donate 100% of the purchase price from the We Are Beautiful Ring($155-$145) to SONG.

