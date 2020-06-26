DoSeum to reopen Monday with social distancing guidelines in place

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If your kids have been clamoring for something different and exciting to do, we have some good news: The DoSeum is set to reopen its doors Monday after its three-month temporary closure due to COVID-19.

“We are ready to open and so very excited to see the children back in The DoSeum again,” said Dr. Richard Kissel, vice president of education at The DoSeum.

Over the past three months, the museum’s staff has collaborated with children’s museums in Texas and around the country to put together the best program for its visitors.

“The safety of our guests and staff is, of course, a top priority for the organization,” Kissel said.

What to expect at The DoSeum:

1) Purchase your tickets online (members included).

2) Face coverings are required for individuals 10 years of age and older. It is highly encouraged for 2 years and older.

3) There will be capacity limits in galleries.

4) Safety signage is located through the museum to promote social distancing and hand washing in restrooms.

5) Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before scheduled timed session.

“We’ve always taken great care to provide a safe and healthy place for children to learn, explore, create and discover,” said a DoSeum representative. “As we look forward to re-opening our doors, we invite all our guests to partner with us in our efforts to continue to promote a joyful, safe and healthy environment for all. Together we can DO this.”

Guests who would like to visit the museum can purchase tickets online and schedule a two-hour session.

DoSeum’s summer camp will continue through Aug. 14. To make a reservation for a summer camp spot, visit DoSeum’s website.