RECIPE: Summer berry cobbler

Ingredients

8 cups of mixed berries

• 1 1/2 cups of strawberries

• 1 1/2 cups of raspberries

• 3 cups of blueberries

• 2 cups of blackberries

• 1/4 cup of sugar

• 1 tsp of lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

• 1/2 tsp of cinnamon

• Pinch of nutmeg

• 2 tbsp of cornstarch

Topping

• 2 cups of flour

• 1/2 cup of sugar

• 1/2 cup of brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp baking soda

• 1/2 tsp of salt

• 1/2 cup of cubed butter

• 1/2 cup of buttermilk

• 1 tbsp of buttermilk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease a 9 x 13 pan

Filling

In a large bowl, gently mix berries, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and cornstarch until throughly combined. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Topping

Whisk flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda and salt together. Using a a pastry cutter(you can also just use a food processor), cut the butter until it resembles a course meal(pea sized crumbs). Slowly pour in the 1/2 cup of buttermilk. Mix until combined. Take handfuls of dough, flatten them out and place all over the berries. Take the tbsp of buttermilk and brush across the dough.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown(if you stick a toothpick into the topping and it comes out clean, it's done).