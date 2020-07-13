As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 13, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The ultimate backyard campout, drive-in movies, a trip on a tankful, community helpers, barbecue and more! It’s all on the 2020 SA Live Summer Fun Special!

Mike builds the ultimate backyard campout; Fiona makes outdoor games and goes to the drive-in theater; Jen ventures out on a trip-on-a-tankful to Stonewall and Johnson City; and David...well...he did what he does best - find the tastiest food in town!

Some handy links: Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, how to volunteer with Southside Provides, Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, Stonewall Motor Lodge, Kulman Cellars, Albert Ice House, Pecan Street Brewing and The Science Mill for a trip on a tankful, Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters for camping, Eye Candy Boutique for summer fashion and Pawsicles and Pawsitively Sweet Bakery & Boutique for those pup treats.

Don’t forget those Elder Eats spots! The Hot Box on the Southwest Side has mouth-watering barbecue, and two barbecue food trucks, including Holy Smoke and Brisket Boss BBQ!

Watch the video above to relive all the local fun, and remember: support our local businesses!