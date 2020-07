San Antonio – In-person baby showers may be on hold for the time being, but your gift doesn’t have to feel like a second thought when it arrives at their front door.

So, whether you need registry ideas or the perfect gift idea for parents-to-be, Brilliant Parenting product specialist, Kathleen Tomes, has a list of functional, practical presents that will help make new parents’ lives a little easier during that first year.

For more information visit, Brilliant Parenting on Instagram.