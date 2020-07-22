5 ways to reduce fine lines, wrinkles this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you concerned that your skin looks older than you feel?

Here are five suggestions to reduce wrinkles and fine lines from view, starting now!

1. Apply moisturizer daily.

Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure and apply SPF moisturizer before you head outside. Even if you’re in the shade, you can still get burned. Skin is delicate and can easily be damaged by UV rays and sun exposure.

The next time you take a trip or enjoy summer activities outside, pack a hat, shades and sun-protective clothing to prevent getting sunburned. If you get too much unwanted sun, apply aloe vera or a moisturizer to your skin to help heal any burns.

2. Avoid the sun.

According to experts, exposure to the sun is the No. 1 cause of or wrinkles. Try to limit how much sun you take in on a daily basis.

3. Wear sunscreen.

By applying sunscreen, you can help reduce your chances of developing skin cancer -- and it will help prevent wrinkles.

4. Get adequate sleep.

Invest in your beauty sleep and try to aim for eight hours of sleep. Nothing beats a good night’s rest.

5. Try protective skincare serum.

Do you have smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide? Consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum.

The company says the serum can help to reduce problem areas in less than 10 minutes. Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores.