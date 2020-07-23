Each step in this college planning process gives students a chance to earn a scholarship

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Applying to college can be confusing, and too many students don’t get the guidance they need.

The College Board Opportunity Scholarships program guides students through the college planning process, and simplifies it by laying out the six most important actions on the path to college.

Each step that is completed will give students a chance to earn a scholarship, ranging from $500 to $2,000. Students who complete five out of the six steps will earn a chance at a $40,000 scholarship.

This program does not require an essay, application or have a minimum grade-point average or SAT score requirement.

“The program awards $5 million each year to students all across the country,” said Lacy Allen, associate director of scholarships for College Board. “It lays out six key steps that students should take during their junior and senior year of high school to help them plan, prepare and pay for college.”

The six steps include building a college list, practicing for the SAT, improving SAT scores, strengthening the college list, completing the FAFSA and applying to colleges.

With more than 200,000 students signed up for the program, 200 scholarship winners are from Texas.

Students in the class of 2021 have until July 31 to sign up for the first step in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

The group also provides free personalized SAT test preparation, free college planning resources and connects students to more than $300 million in scholarships. Students can get started here.