Far West Side boutique puts a South Texas twist on fashion

SAN ANTONIO – It’s described as a “mini downtown San Antonio” located on the far West Side, near SeaWorld, One&Only Boutique is quickly gaining popularity with their pops of colorful fashion.

“We both love fashion,” Co-Owner of One&Only Boutique Jordan Lugo said.

Lugo and his fiance, Andrea Canales, are combing Tex-Mex culture with boutique-style items, including: dresses, serape shorts and tees, jewelry, handbags and more.

“The fact that we’re able to pick out our style and things that I like to wear, things that he thinks I look good in, it brings a little of our flavor to San Antonio,” Canales said.

Canales is from Uvalde where she says they are all about boutiques, so the couple wanted to bring more of that style of shopping to the far West Side of San Antonio on 1604 and Potranco.

“It’s all in the name too, that’s why we chose One and Only because I don’t think our boutique is like any other,” Canales said.

One shopper review described the prices as “shockingly affordable.”

“We want to be a place for all budgets and all sizes too,” Canales said.

Some of the customer favorite items include the revamped jewelry and handbags, but the Lady of Guadalupe tee is also selling out often. They also sell fashionable face masks and small gift items.

You can shop at One&Only Boutique Wednesdays and Saturdays as curbside pickups or order online and have it shipped to your home.

“We’ve even shipped all the way to Alaska,” Canales said.

If you order through their website and use promo code “SALIVE” you can get 15% off your entire order. Click here to start shopping.