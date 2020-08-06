Looking for a fun weekend outing? This traveling show provides a safer shopping experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you miss shopping with your friends and family?

The Peddler Show is back open to allow shoppers a safer experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you need a break from staying at home, The Peddler Show will be in New Braunfels from Friday to Sunday.

At the venue, there will be wider aisles, sanitizing stations, more spacing for the booths and directional one-way aisles for your comfortable shopping experience.

“Social distancing simply means reconnecting in new and creative ways,” said Rachel Pepper, owner and CEO of The Peddler Show.

Shoppers can find women’s and kids clothing, trendy totes, handbags, stylish shoes and accessories, fashion and one-of-a-kind jewelry, rustic furniture, seasonal floral arrangements, gourmet treats and foods, personalized home décor, handmade pottery, decorative candles, organic soaps and lotions and truly unique gifts.

Free admission is offered for teachers, military, health care professionals and children younger than age 12.

All tickets are encouraged to be purchased online beforehand, however, there will be a quick kiosk that will take cards.