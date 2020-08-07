Express yourself through art for kids and adults from Maker’s Place

San Antonio – Alicia Mendez, Co-owner of Maker’s Place offers some fun options for both kids and adults to explore their artistic side while being in the comfort of their own home.

Maker’s Place understands the importance of allowing kids to express themselves and the need to provide a sense of normalcy to kids who may not to get to experience their art classes while distance learning this school year. So they have taken the opportunity to provide art kits that come with an outlined picture and paints that they will deliver right to your door.

There are many different outlined paintings they offer and Maker’s Place allows you to choose how creative you wish to be by providing different amounts of outlines on their sketches so that you can let your imagination run wild with the paint if you wish.

There are also ceramic kits where you can take the piece home and use the special paints that they provide to make it to your liking, then you can bring it back to Maker’s Place and set it in their drop box and they will fire and glaze the ceramic piece for you to make it complete.

Another fun idea that Maker’s Place is doing for adults in light of social distancing is a virtual paint and sit. You simply get the painting shipped to you, hop on the video call on the date they list, follow the instructions for the painting by the instructor, sip wine, relax and enjoy.

Visit Maker’s Place’s website to get started on your next art project.