Exercise, work, pool or school these are the right mask for you

San Antonio – With it looking like masks are here the long haul, Jen Munoz shows us some masks that will be great for whatever situation you may be in while looking fashionable of course.

Excercise/Workout:

When you want to workout but you still want to stay safe and protected, you will want a mask that is lightweight and breathable. At Goldsheep Clothing they provide just that along with many different designs and patterns to match your style.

If you plan on doing a workout outdoors in the heat then you will defintely need a cooling gaiter from Artic Cool, so you can stay safe by covering up and staying cool

Work/Office:

Now if you are in need of masks for the office places like Old Navy and LA Made Clothing have you covered. They come in packs with various prints, designs and fabrics.

Date Night:

There are even masks for a special night with the significant other. These beautiful watercolor prints from Liana Yarckin feature her original designs are sure to leave you looking great for that night our or in.

And if you feel like glamming it up a bit there is the Revolve gold chain mask that will definitely make you noticed.

Backyard/Pool Day:

Dippin’ Daisy Swimwear makes masks from swimsuit material so it dries quickly and can mix and match with your suit.

Grab your straw because Shut Your Mouth has a zip and sip mask option for enjoying your drink, while keeping as covered up as possible.

Back to school:

Mask Club is the ideal mask subscription box - offering a fun surprise throughout the year.

Crayola is also offering a variety of color combinations so you have a different color for each weekday or buy a class pack to ensure your kid’s classrooms are covered.

An alternative or addition to wearing a mask, are these adorable visors from Vision Visor keeping your kids safe and making it less scary. Also, perfect for your pediatrician or any profession where kids are the focus.

There’s also a sporty visor option for those on the go from Gemelli.