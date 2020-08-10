Local auto group rewards good deeds, spreads cheer in social media contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know someone that is making a difference in the community?

Ancira Auto Group wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who have done so much for not only their loved ones but also for the community.

Help the Ancira Auto Group shine the spotlight on our local heroes this August in the Ancira Auto Hero contest.

“Maybe there’s a young boy in the neighborhood who’s helping the elderly take out the trash on trash day. Maybe there’s a math teacher who did a couple of extra Zoom calls in the spring to help out your kid who was struggling,” said April Ancira, vice president for Ancira Auto Group. “We are looking for those heroes to spread awareness about them.”

Entering is easy: Nominate your Ancira Auto Hero by submitting a comment or posting via Facebook or Instagram through Aug. 31 by using the hashtag #AnciraAutoHero.

Daily prizes of $250 will be given to five winning nominators and five nominees each week of the contest.

Be sure to make your posts public and adjust your settings so the auto group can contact you via a private message.