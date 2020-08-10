NISD offers students free school supplies for enrolling in Pre-K program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, have you considered enrolling your child in Pre-K?

Early education is an important step in creating lifelong learners, and Northside Independent School District wants your child to have the best foundation for their education with its Pre-Kinder program. Registration is currently opened for the 2020-21 school year.

“For a 4-year-old, these are foundational years that will lead to future academics which is basic life skills,” said Patti Sanchez, assistant superintendent for elementary instruction. “We are teaching kids how to get along, how to problem solve, how to read and write. All of these things are critical to success later in life.”

The schedule for Pre-K students includes time for math, literacy, science, social studies, recess, music and movement, snack and rest time.

For each student enrolled in Pre-K or early childhood special education 4-year-old program, NISD will be giving students free school supplies so that they have all the tools and resources needed for the school year.

Sanchez said that NISD teachers are very intentional in their planning and that every activity has a purpose.

“We just love our teachers and are very proud of the high-quality education that they provide for our students,” Sanchez said.

NISD is offering full-day Pre-K at 36 of the campuses, as well as a half-day program at 35 campuses, and it will allow families the opportunity to decide on in-person or virtual learning.

According to the district, NISD Pre-K students are twice as likely to be kinder-ready, more likely to graduate from high school and less likely to be at-risk. They also receive social and emotional development, along with early literacy skills.

To register your child in the NISD Pre-K program, click here.