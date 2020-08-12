As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a taste of the Seven Seas Food Fest, exotic foods you need to try, a new Cooking with Kids, a way to keep misty and cool in this South Texas heat and a musical performance.

First, what’s the craziest food you’ve ever eaten? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Some kid cooks are going to show us how to make a Filipino favorite at Sari-Sari, halo halo! Plus, an exotic food quiz will put Mike and Fiona to the test and they’re going to be trying cocktail kits from The Rustic.

Fiona will give us the 411 on SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Mister Cooler shares a genius way to keep cool this summer and we’re going to hear a special musical performance by country artist Chris Bandi. You can watch him sing here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.