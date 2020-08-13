Taste and toast your way around the world!

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to set sail on a taste adventure at Sea World’s annual event, the Seven Seas Food Festival.

Guests can enjoy chef created tasty bites from the Pacific Rim to the sun-kissed Mediterranean, all while practicing safe physical distancing to enjoy their favorite Sea World attractions. Select culinary favorites include an assortment of crepes and croissants from France; beer braised bratwursts, and apple strudel with frozen vanilla cream from Germany; gyros with Tzatziki sauce, and glazed mini lamb burgers from Greece; and Mediterranean shrimp and pesto flatbread pizzas, and pistachio cannolis from Italy. Plus, enjoy a global collection of unique wines, craft cocktails and imported beers, live music and more, all in a festival-style atmosphere.

The Seven Seas Food Festival takes place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required and limited. For more information on the Seven Seas Food Festival, click here.