Mommy + me baking tips from expert baker, Courtney Rich

SAN ANTONIO – Courtney Rich is a self-taught baker who is crazy about cake. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and her Cake by Courtney cakes look like something out of a cooking magazine.

This month, she shares how she’s turning a rainbow-inspired birthday cake into a fun cupcake recipe that any child can help make.

“It’s great to get them involved,” Rich said.

By simply using plastic wrap, she combined several colors of frosting to perfect the rainbow look in a piping bag.

“This makes it easier for them to pipe onto the cupcakes, and they can do any style they want,” Rich said.

Rich tries to bake with her daughter and son at least once a week.

Click here for more on Courtney Rich and her creative cake recipes.