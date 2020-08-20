Tech to prepare your home for back to school distance learning

San Antonio – With many of us working or going to school from the comfort of our own homes, you may be in need of a technology upgrade to alleviate stress on your network, and you in turn. Best Buy has everything you need to do just that.

The easiest solution to any internet woes you may be having is to simply unplug and reset your system to allow it to update, but if the problem persists you should go visit Best Buy. Their great staff will be able to take into account variables like the size of your home and how many devices you are attempting to connect in order to find a router and a network that works best for you.

Also, make your home classroom/office environment as comfortable as possible, so that means getting a wireless mouse for your laptop or going for the noise cancelling headphones so that you can focus in what may be a loud house. The more comfortable you are the more efficient you will be.

Best Buy also offers discounts to students of all ages to help with the back to school expenses. For more information on discounts and more options for at home technology visit Best Buy’s website.