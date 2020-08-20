93ºF

Thrifty desk makeover for less than $40

Twin Sisters Interiors shows you how

SAN ANTONIO – With virtual learning becoming the norm, it’s important for parents to set their students up for success and comfort. At-home learning centers and study area ideas are plentiful but sometimes it takes a good design eye to make yours look great.

Twin Sisters Interiors took us “thrifting” to Random Hangers to makeover a desk that’s perfect for your wallet and your child’s learning space.

If you’d like to win this desk, go to Twin Sisters Interiors’ Instagram page to see how.

