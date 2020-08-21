Struggling with unwanted wrinkles and fine lines? Try these 4 suggestions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have any fun plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday?

As options are limited for summer activities, if you do happen to take a trip outside, it’s best to protect your skin from the heat.

If you are concerned that your skin is showing wrinkles and fine lines -- and under-eye bags are making you feel older, you may want to consider freshening up your skincare routine.

Here are four suggestions to reduce wrinkles and fine lines from view, starting now.

1. Limit time spent in the sun.

According to experts, exposure to the sun is the No. 1 cause of wrinkles. Try to limit how much sun you take in on a daily basis.

2. Apply moisturizer daily and wear sunscreen.

By applying sunscreen, you can help reduce your chances of developing skin cancer -- and it will help prevent wrinkles.

Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure and apply SPF moisturizer before you head outside. Even if you’re in the shade, you can still get burned. Skin is delicate and can be damaged by UV rays and sun exposure.

The next time you take a trip or enjoy summer activities outside, pack a hat, stay in the shade, wear sunglasses and sun-protective clothing to prevent getting sunburned. If you get too much unwanted sun, apply aloe vera or a moisturizer to your skin to help heal any burns.

3. Get your beauty sleep.

Invest in your beauty sleep and try to aim for eight hours of sleep. Nothing beats a good night’s rest.

4. Try a protective skincare serum.

Do you have smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide? Consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum.

The company says the serum can help to reduce problem areas in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. The product smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores.