102ºF

SA Live

The new stitch with Niche

International clothing brand opens up flagship store in San Antonio

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Tags: niche, sa live, the historic pearl, san antonio, San Antonio, flagship store

SAN ANTONIO – The tapestry of stores at the Historic Pearl Brewery just got bigger. Pull out your needle and thread because designer fabrics are coming your way!

The popular San Antonio-based clothing brand, Niche, has just opened up their first flagship store in the Alamo city, at the Historic Pearl Brewery. They have created an entirely new section of the store just for fabrics called “The Stitch At Niche.” They offer their one-of-a-kind clothing styles, fabric, buttons, threads and many other accessories.

For more information on Niche, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.