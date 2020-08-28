Virtual training from Special Olympics Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Special Olympics Texas brings free virtual workouts to athletes and kids so they can stay active and healthy at-home.

Special Olympics Connected or S.O. Connected began in the middle of March when personal interaction became limited due to the pandemic. This is an all-inclusive virtual at-home program. The goal of the program is to remain engaged and connected with athletes, community partners, law enforcement torch run and coaches.

These training videos can be used by anyone in the community, but aim to help Special Olympians that are at high risk. The videos are setup for an individual to be able to workout by themselves or with one partner. S.O. Connected offers four different disciplines for virtual activities: S.O. Active, S.O. Extracurricular, S.O. Nutrition and S.O. Gaming.

